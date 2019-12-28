KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.38

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.384 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA KALL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.13.

