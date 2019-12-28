Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,640.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock worth $8,266,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $3,935,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $7,972,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

KTOS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.