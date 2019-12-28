Lake Street Capital Lowers Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $8.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of CKPT opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

