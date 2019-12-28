Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of LBAI opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

