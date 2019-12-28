Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.19 ($74.64).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LXS. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of LXS stock opened at €60.44 ($70.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.95. Lanxess has a 12-month low of €39.47 ($45.90) and a 12-month high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.