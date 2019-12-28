Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$45.72 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$37.64 and a 12-month high of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.11.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$241.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

