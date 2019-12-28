Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.64.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $210.39 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.68 and its 200 day moving average is $255.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 199.10% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $193,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.