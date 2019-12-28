Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEVL remained flat at $$25.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.18.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Level One Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

