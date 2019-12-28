Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.03

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.03 and last traded at $124.62, with a volume of 32933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 276.33%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

