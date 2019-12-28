Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Liberty Media Formula One Series C posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWONK shares. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FWONK opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.72 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,302,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after buying an additional 1,902,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after buying an additional 783,423 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

