Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.04

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $105.04 and traded as high as $108.75. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $107.52, with a volume of 11,465 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 33.15 and a quick ratio of 32.96.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

