Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,929. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

