Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.73

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.60, but opened at $0.73. Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 47,294 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,709,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

