Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.33 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. Lisk has a total market cap of $70.33 million and $816,197.00 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,272,484 coins and its circulating supply is 122,252,768 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Gate.io, COSS, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Huobi, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, YoBit, Coindeal, Coinroom, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, BitBay, Exrates and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.