Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the highest is $5.10. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $393.60 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $256.79 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.12.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.