Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.97 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to announce earnings of $4.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.88 and the highest is $5.10. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $2,163,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $393.60 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $256.79 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.12.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.