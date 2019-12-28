Loopring (LRC) One Day Volume Tops $2.20 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Loopring token can now be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, AirSwap, Bithumb and Bitbns. Loopring has a total market cap of $21.06 million and $2.20 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00185042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.01298700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025618 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,677,761 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX, Binance, Bithumb, Bitbns, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Gate.io, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Tokenomy, OKEx, CoinExchange, YoBit and AirSwap. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

