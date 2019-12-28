Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.55

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.55 and traded as high as $120.30. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $119.64, with a volume of 881,614 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.78.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after buying an additional 240,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

