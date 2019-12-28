LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 614,742 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 0% from the average session volume of 617,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). LSC Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LSC Communications Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in LSC Communications by 1,232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSC Communications by 473.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LSC Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

