Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.79

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 172396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.76.

Get Lumentum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,561 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 2,178.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after buying an additional 1,311,961 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 113.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,027,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after acquiring an additional 546,318 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 381,575 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,561,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,017,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.