Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LMNX. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Luminex to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.82. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 2,045 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $40,470.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,784.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Luminex by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Luminex by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Luminex by 32.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

