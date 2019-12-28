Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.00

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 24130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUNMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

