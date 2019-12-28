Mack Cali Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLI)

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,575 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,764% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

CLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mack Cali Realty in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.05. Mack Cali Realty has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $131.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.