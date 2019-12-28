Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) were up 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $2.02, approximately 10,940 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 330,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUSK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $48,829.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,905,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 788,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 495,089 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $2,026,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 200,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

