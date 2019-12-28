Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 104.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

LOAN opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $6.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 59.32% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

