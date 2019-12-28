MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.37 on Friday. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a market cap of $282.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MannKind by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,330,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 208,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 95.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

