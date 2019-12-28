Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.83

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.83 and traded as low as $25.53. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 88,800 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MFI. CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$995.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 103.10%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

