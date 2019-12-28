Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 2,627,951 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,117,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 931,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 177,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

