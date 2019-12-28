Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 28th total of 179,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.87. Materion has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Materion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 33.1% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materion in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

