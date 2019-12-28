Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.63

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 512916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $827.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.