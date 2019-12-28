M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $139.67

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.67 and traded as low as $117.88. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $124.00, with a volume of 137,875 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.66. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95.

In other M&C Saatchi news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair bought 415,323 shares of M&C Saatchi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

