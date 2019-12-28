MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 32 years. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MCCORMICK & CO /SH to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $173.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.63.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

