McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.06. McDermott International shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 18,109,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative net margin of 56.57% and a negative return on equity of 349.92%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDermott International in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in McDermott International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

