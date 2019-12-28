McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.90.

MUX opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of -0.65. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.41.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

