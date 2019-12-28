McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.44 Per Share

Analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to post $3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.52 and the lowest is $3.38. McKesson posted earnings per share of $3.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.31 to $14.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 165.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. McKesson has a twelve month low of $109.13 and a twelve month high of $154.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

