Medical Facilities Corp (DR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Medical Facilities Corp (TSE:DR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

DR opened at C$4.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.33. Medical Facilities has a 1-year low of C$4.31 and a 1-year high of C$17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company has a market cap of $146.82 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$134.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$135.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Facilities will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medical Facilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Medical Facilities from C$8.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.