MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MediciNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.20. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. As a group, analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 72.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

