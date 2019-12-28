MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,366,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,194% from the previous session’s volume of 105,588 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

