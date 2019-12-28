Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Mercantil Bank worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mercantil Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 132.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at $5,359,000. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.98.

AMTB stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Mercantil Bank Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $943.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Company Profile

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

