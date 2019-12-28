Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 548,200 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantil Bank by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 96,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,034. The stock has a market cap of $948.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. Mercantil Bank has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantil Bank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Mercantil Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.98.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

