MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and $665,315.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
#MetaHash Profile
#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,742,487,179 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,996,625 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
#MetaHash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
