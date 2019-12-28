MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Short Interest Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the November 28th total of 407,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The company had a trading volume of 99,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $80.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,483,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 115,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,768,000 after acquiring an additional 56,456 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

