MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 193.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

NYSE MGP opened at $31.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

