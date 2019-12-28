Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) Short Interest Update

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the November 28th total of 69,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 539,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MBOT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:MBOT opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

