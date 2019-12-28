Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) Trading Down 8.3%

Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, approximately 559,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 427,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Get Midatech Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Midatech Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Midatech Pharma PLC-ADR (NASDAQ:MTP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Midatech Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP)

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in oncology and immunotherapy in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline Research and Development; and Commercial. Its products include Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; Gelclair, an oral gel barrier device indicated for the management and relief of pain due to oral mucositis; Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate, for the treatment and prevention of breast cancer.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.