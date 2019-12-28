Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 250,543 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 320,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

