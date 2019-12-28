Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 127,178 Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 127,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Calithera Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth $63,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 1,598,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,157,340.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 88,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $379,487.90. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,404,157 shares of company stock worth $13,700,668. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALA opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.04. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.