Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,655 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $322.24 million, a P/E ratio of -183.67 and a beta of 0.83. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $34.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWPX shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.