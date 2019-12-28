Millennium Management LLC Buys 15,909 Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vericel worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 280,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 171.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 48.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $278,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 58,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Vericel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $791.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 2.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Vericel had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VCEL shares. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Vericel Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

