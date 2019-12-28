Millennium Management LLC Buys 77,388 Shares of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) by 315.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Endologix worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Endologix during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELGX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endologix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Endologix stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Endologix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 99.62% and a negative net margin of 58.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

