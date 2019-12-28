Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,602 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth about $109,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

